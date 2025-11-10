Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.8667.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMG shares. Roth Capital set a $4.70 price objective on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Nouveau Monde Graphite to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial raised Nouveau Monde Graphite to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Zacks Research cut Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite in a report on Wednesday, October 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite Stock Down 1.5%

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nouveau Monde Graphite during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nouveau Monde Graphite during the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Nouveau Monde Graphite by 100.8% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 25,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,811 shares during the last quarter. 41.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NMG stock opened at $2.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $392.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 0.86. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $6.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Analysts anticipate that Nouveau Monde Graphite will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company’s flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

