Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Holdings in Kennametal Inc. $KMT

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 28.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,231 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kennametal were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMT. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the second quarter worth about $27,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 293.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kennametal during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $26.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.11. Kennametal Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.30 and a fifty-two week high of $30.36.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $497.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.68 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Kennametal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.650 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

