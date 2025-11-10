Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,317 Shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. $PRO

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Free Report) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,319 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.07% of PROS worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PROS by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 306,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 153.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PROS during the first quarter valued at about $1,103,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in PROS by 131.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 296,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 167,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in PROS by 26.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on PRO shares. Wall Street Zen raised PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of PROS in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Northland Capmk downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of PROS from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PROS presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.65.

PROS Trading Up 0.1%

PROS stock opened at $23.12 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.61 and a 12 month high of $29.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.56 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.86.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $91.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.71 million. PROS’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

About PROS

(Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.