Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New Investment in Constellium SE $CSTM

Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 36,224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Constellium by 1,034.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellium by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CSTM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Constellium from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Constellium from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Constellium from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Constellium from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

CSTM opened at $15.83 on Monday. Constellium SE has a fifty-two week low of $7.32 and a fifty-two week high of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 1.42%.The company’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

