Teacher Retirement System of Texas Decreases Stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. $KIND

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 298,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,282 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.08% of Nextdoor worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Nextdoor in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nextdoor in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Nextdoor by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdoor Trading Up 6.6%

KIND opened at $1.78 on Monday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $681.01 million, a PE ratio of -7.42 and a beta of 1.19.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

