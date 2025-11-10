Power Metals (CVE:PWM) Insider Sells C$107,040.00 in Stock

Power Metals Corp. (CVE:PWM – Get Free Report) insider Winsome Resources Limited sold 111,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.96, for a total transaction of C$107,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 32,160,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$30,874,080. The trade was a 0.35% decrease in their position.

Winsome Resources Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Metals alerts:

On Thursday, October 30th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 28,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$25,480.00.

On Monday, November 3rd, Winsome Resources Limited sold 63,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total transaction of C$56,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 40,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.86, for a total transaction of C$34,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 74,500 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total transaction of C$66,305.00.

On Thursday, November 6th, Winsome Resources Limited sold 40,000 shares of Power Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.89, for a total value of C$35,600.00.

Power Metals Stock Performance

Shares of PWM opened at C$0.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$140.14 million, a P/E ratio of -90.00 and a beta of 0.14. Power Metals Corp. has a 52 week low of C$0.34 and a 52 week high of C$1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.80.

About Power Metals

Power Metals Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for lithium, cesium, and tantalum metal deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Case Lake property that consists of 475 cell claims located in Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.