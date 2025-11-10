Insider Buying: Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Insider Acquires C$56,840.00 in Stock

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEFGet Free Report) insider Kernwood Limited bought 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$11.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,840.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,776,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,603,920. The trade was a 0.28% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Kernwood Limited also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited purchased 5,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.75 per share, with a total value of C$58,750.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited acquired 9,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.70 per share, with a total value of C$112,320.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited acquired 300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$11.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,507.00.
  • On Monday, November 3rd, Kernwood Limited bought 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$11.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,168.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited bought 4,000 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.60 per share, with a total value of C$46,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited bought 900 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$10,431.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited purchased 100 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.57 per share, with a total value of C$1,157.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 5th, Kernwood Limited acquired 7,300 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$11.55 per share, with a total value of C$84,315.00.
  • On Thursday, November 6th, Kernwood Limited acquired 2,600 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,030.00.
  • On Thursday, November 6th, Kernwood Limited bought 500 shares of Western Forest Products stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$11.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,760.00.

Western Forest Products Stock Down 2.7%

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$11.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$119.31 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.04. Western Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEF shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Western Forest Products to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Western Forest Products to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Forest Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$13.38.

About Western Forest Products

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

