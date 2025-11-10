Insider Selling: Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) CAO Sells $277,637.32 in Stock

Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 3,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.69, for a total transaction of $277,637.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,961.32. The trade was a 53.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.1%

NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 12 month low of $84.25 and a 12 month high of $106.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.78.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.040-4.080 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.56%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.88.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,587,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,860 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,920,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,913,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,134 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,378,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,885,000 after buying an additional 603,860 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,673,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,594,000 after purchasing an additional 129,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $721,614,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

