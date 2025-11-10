Mila Resources (LON:MILA) Shares Down 11.7% – Here’s What Happened

Mila Resources Plc (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) was down 11.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.74 and last traded at GBX 1.77. Approximately 10,966,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 14,737,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.

Mila Resources Stock Down 13.0%

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £11.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.60 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Mila Resources alerts:

Mila Resources (LON:MILA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.15) EPS for the quarter.

About Mila Resources

Mila Resources (LSE: MILA) is an exploration company focused on advancing high-potential gold and copper mining projects across proven mining regions.

The Yarrol Project, the Company’s flagship asset located in Queenslan’s South-east Goldfields, comprises a 20km mineralised corridor with demonstrated potential for both gold and copper, with exploration campaigns currently underway to expand and define this high-priority target with mineralisation present along its strike.

Mila’s other prominent project, the Kathleen Valley Gold Project, is situated on the world-renowned Norseman-Wiluna Orogenic Belt, and is a multi-mineral endowed project providing Mila with exposure to both gold, copper, and additional lithium -bearing systems identified in the surround region.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mila Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mila Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.