CAP-XX (LON:CPX) Trading Up 11.8% – Should You Buy?

CAP-XX Limited (LON:CPX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.33 and last traded at GBX 0.31. 40,225,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 101,712,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28.

CAP-XX Trading Up 11.4%

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.23. The company has a market cap of £18.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.28.

About CAP-XX

CAP-XX Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells supercapacitors in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. The company offers ultra-thin prismatic supercaps, small cylindrical supercaps, coin cell supercaps, lithium ion capacitors, large cylindrical cells, and large microgrid and truck start modules.

