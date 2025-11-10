Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Director Buys $100,009.00 in Stock

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) Director Howard Berk acquired 4,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 41,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,701.50. This represents a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dine Brands Global Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of DIN opened at $24.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.25. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.20.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $216.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.61 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 23rd. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GDS Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the first quarter valued at $609,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,402,000 after acquiring an additional 33,731 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dine Brands Global in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Dine Brands Global by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 129,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,016,000 after acquiring an additional 37,272 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $29.00 target price on shares of Dine Brands Global in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

