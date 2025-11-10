Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $465,000 Stock Holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its stake in NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,785 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NAPCO Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Corient IA LLC bought a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NAPCO Security Technologies alerts:

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NSSC opened at $42.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.54. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.00 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.84.

NAPCO Security Technologies Announces Dividend

NAPCO Security Technologies ( NASDAQ:NSSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 23.90% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 12th. NAPCO Security Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. TD Cowen raised shares of NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Zacks Research cut NAPCO Security Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised NAPCO Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $50.00 price objective on NAPCO Security Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NAPCO Security Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NSSC

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications in the United States and internationally. Its access control systems include various types of identification readers, control panels, PC-based computers, and electronically activated door-locking devices; intrusion and fire alarm systems, consists of various detectors, a control panel, a digital keypad and signaling equipment; and door locking devices comprise microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card readers and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks, and simple dead bolt locks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NAPCO Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.