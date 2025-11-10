Insider Buying: SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Director Purchases $49,995.68 in Stock

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) Director Ratta Ralph Della, Jr. bought 7,288 shares of SunCoke Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.86 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 86,293 shares in the company, valued at $591,969.98. This represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SunCoke Energy Stock Up 1.7%

SXC stock opened at $6.76 on Monday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.92 million, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.08.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $487.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.30 million. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 3.99%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

SunCoke Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SunCoke Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,728 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 12,176 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 420,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 12,160 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 47.7% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 166,454 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 53,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

