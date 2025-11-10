Insider Selling: Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) VP Sells $1,281,315.00 in Stock

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.03, for a total value of $1,281,315.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 115,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,060,296.60. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $122.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.57. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $68.03 and a twelve month high of $123.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.550-4.55 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.43%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Research raised Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 121.1% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 8,648 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 8.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

