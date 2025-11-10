Wall Street Zen Downgrades First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) to Hold

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright set a $17.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, October 10th. National Bank Financial raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. National Bankshares set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Cormark raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on First Majestic Silver from $9.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Majestic Silver has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.33.

AG stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,137.76 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.18. First Majestic Silver has a 52 week low of $5.09 and a 52 week high of $15.69.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Free Report) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.78 million. First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 1.72%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue was up 95.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fiscal Wisdom Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,050,155 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $221,657,000 after buying an additional 739,315 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the third quarter worth approximately $1,045,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 139.9% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 25,212 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlTi Global Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver in the third quarter worth $1,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.16% of the company’s stock.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine covering an area of approximately 71,867 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the Santa Elena that covers an area of approximately 102,244 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada covering an area of approximately 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

