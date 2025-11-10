WSP Global (TSE:WSP) Upgraded at ATB Capital

ATB Capital upgraded shares of WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$305.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on WSP. CIBC lowered their target price on WSP Global from C$349.00 to C$342.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WSP Global from C$330.00 to C$335.00 in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on WSP Global from C$305.00 to C$335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$317.00 to C$350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$301.00 to C$313.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$318.42.

Get WSP Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSP

WSP Global Stock Up 1.3%

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$257.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$277.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$275.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. WSP Global has a 1 year low of C$217.42 and a 1 year high of C$291.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.60, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.51.

In related news, insider Philippe Fortier sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$280.43, for a total value of C$1,963,010.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,911.21. This represents a 80.03% decrease in their position. Also, Director Alexandre L’heureux sold 40,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$280.54, for a total value of C$11,421,625.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 37,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,606,936.86. This represents a 51.85% decrease in their position. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,781 shares of company stock valued at $22,092,534. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About WSP Global

(Get Free Report)

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.