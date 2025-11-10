High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Cut to Hold at Raymond James Financial

Raymond James Financial downgraded shares of High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has C$16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$22.00. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for High Liner Foods’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded High Liner Foods from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of High Liner Foods and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

Get High Liner Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HLF

High Liner Foods Price Performance

About High Liner Foods

Shares of TSE:HLF opened at C$14.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.83. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$13.20 and a 1 year high of C$19.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.12. The firm has a market cap of C$412.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.73.

(Get Free Report)

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for High Liner Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Liner Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.