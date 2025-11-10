Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR) Price Target Raised to C$36.00

Strathcona Resources (TSE:SCR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

SCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Strathcona Resources from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Strathcona Resources from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Strathcona Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.00.

Get Strathcona Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SCR

Strathcona Resources Price Performance

Strathcona Resources Announces Dividend

TSE:SCR opened at C$38.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.31. Strathcona Resources has a 52-week low of C$22.75 and a 52-week high of C$39.49. The firm has a market cap of C$8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Strathcona Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.68%.

Strathcona Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strathcona Resources Ltd. is a Canada-based oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. The Company has three operations, including Lloydminster Heavy Oil, Cold Lake Thermal Oil and Montney. The Lloydminster Heavy Oil segment has multiple large oil-in-place reservoirs with existing and expanding enhanced oil recovery (EOR) opportunities primarily located in southwest Saskatchewan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Strathcona Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strathcona Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.