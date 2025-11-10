12,841 Shares in AutoNation, Inc. $AN Bought by Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 62.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 34.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in AutoNation by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 154,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,959,000 after acquiring an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Performance

Shares of AN opened at $193.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.36 and its 200-day moving average is $202.19. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $148.33 and a 12 month high of $228.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 31.84%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Friday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 13.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on AutoNation from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of AutoNation from $221.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.75.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

