CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $3.88 Million Investment in International Seaways Inc. $INSW

CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Seaways Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 106,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INSW. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in International Seaways during the first quarter worth about $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in International Seaways by 550.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Seaways by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 67,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,978,580. The trade was a 1.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lois K. Zabrocky sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $88,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 186,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,336.52. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,320. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways stock opened at $53.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.04. International Seaways Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. International Seaways had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 29.88%.The company had revenue of $84.82 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Seaways Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.93%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.67.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

