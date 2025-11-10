CSM Advisors LLC Invests $3.94 Million in MRC Global Inc. $MRC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,940,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in MRC Global by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 318,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 15.0% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 1.4% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 359,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in MRC Global in the first quarter valued at $2,198,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in MRC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $12,433,000. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

Get MRC Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on MRC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of MRC Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MRC Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Susquehanna cut MRC Global from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on MRC Global from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital cut MRC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

MRC Global Stock Performance

Shares of MRC opened at $13.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.40 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.64. MRC Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $15.59.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $609.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MRC Global

(Free Report)

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components; and valve modification services, including valve control extensions, welding, hydrotesting, painting, coating, x-raying, and actuation assembly.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MRC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MRC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.