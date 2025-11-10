Bank of Montreal Can Has $9.02 Million Stock Holdings in AGCO Corporation $AGCO

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in shares of AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,057 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.12% of AGCO worth $9,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 7.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,985,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,648,000 after purchasing an additional 481,146 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in AGCO by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,306,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,112,000 after buying an additional 405,022 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AGCO by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,346,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $309,745,000 after buying an additional 361,965 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 920,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,204,000 after buying an additional 256,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 499,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,210,000 after acquiring an additional 208,374 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AGCO. Citigroup reduced their price target on AGCO from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of AGCO from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

AGCO Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $105.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.11. AGCO Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.79 and a 1 year high of $121.16. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. AGCO’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.000-5.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AGCO Corporation will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

AGCO Profile

(Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.