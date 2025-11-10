Atria Investments Inc Makes New $557,000 Investment in AECOM $ACM

Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,935 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of AECOM by 120.3% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in AECOM by 212.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

ACM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. KeyCorp increased their price target on AECOM from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on AECOM from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $151.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.30.

In related news, CEO Troy Rudd sold 53,097 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $6,348,277.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACM opened at $130.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.06. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $135.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

