S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $612.3846.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $619.00 to $629.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $625.00 to $599.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on S&P Global from $637.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on S&P Global from $615.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $495.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $516.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.15 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.17. S&P Global has a 52-week low of $427.14 and a 52-week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%. Analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 17.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 27.93%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth $29,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

