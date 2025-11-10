Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Increases Stake in Fastenal Company $FAST

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,880 shares during the quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 85.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,718,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,722 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 131.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 100,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 56,836 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Fastenal by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 9,124 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 88.8% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 18,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 8,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of Fastenal in the second quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Fastenal Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $40.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.18, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.41. Fastenal Company has a twelve month low of $35.31 and a twelve month high of $50.63.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 15.34%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Fastenal in a report on Thursday, August 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Read Our Latest Report on FAST

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $42,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,050. The trade was a 12.50% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fastenal

(Free Report)

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.