Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Acquires 10,134 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 271.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 103.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Olistico Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 439.1% in the second quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 103,487 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.68, for a total transaction of $22,837,511.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 4,001,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,990,995.04. This trade represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Timothy P. Golden sold 207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.41, for a total value of $44,589.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,299.80. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 259,842 shares of company stock worth $57,857,467. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $267.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $218.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.63.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $217.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.94. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $143.22 and a 12-month high of $232.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $5.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.46 billion during the quarter. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 10.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 135.02%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

