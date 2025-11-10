Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 852.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,906 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRUS. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,190,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,191,000 after acquiring an additional 11,844 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cirrus Logic by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

In related news, EVP Denise Grode sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.87, for a total transaction of $257,347.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,925.26. This trade represents a 27.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 9,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,099,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,120. This represents a 39.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 33,187 shares of company stock valued at $3,918,128 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRUS stock opened at $118.64 on Monday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.83 and a fifty-two week high of $136.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.51. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.15%.The firm had revenue of $560.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Cirrus Logic has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including amplifiers; codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with integrated digital signal processing; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation for use in smartphones, tablets, laptops, AR/VR headsets, home theater systems, automotive entertainment systems, and professional audio systems.

