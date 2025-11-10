TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $241.5833.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $204.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $222.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th.

TEL opened at $242.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $222.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.37. The firm has a market cap of $71.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity has a twelve month low of $116.30 and a twelve month high of $250.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.56.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 46.18%.

In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 23,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.99, for a total value of $4,841,311.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,272,868.24. This trade represents a 47.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 131,171 shares of company stock valued at $31,380,209 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

