First Dallas Securities Inc. Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Ameren Corporation $AEE

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 8.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,314,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,445,138,000 after acquiring an additional 979,928 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ameren by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,404,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,851,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,848 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,658,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $467,741,000 after purchasing an additional 646,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,576,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,825,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,636,000 after buying an additional 151,808 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Stock Up 2.5%

AEE stock opened at $104.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.49. Ameren Corporation has a 52-week low of $86.40 and a 52-week high of $106.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 14.55%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Ameren has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.450 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.900-5.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Corporation will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 9th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 54.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameren news, SVP Gwendolyn G. Mizell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.79, for a total value of $101,790.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,129 shares in the company, valued at $929,240.91. This trade represents a 9.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $659,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 198,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,183,821.12. This represents a 3.16% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Ameren to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays set a $113.00 target price on Ameren in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.50.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

