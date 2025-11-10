Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,858.80.

SVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,850 price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Severn Trent from GBX 2,960 to GBX 3,385 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,610 price target on shares of Severn Trent in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,875 to GBX 2,849 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd.

Shares of SVT opened at GBX 2,792 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Severn Trent has a 1-year low of GBX 2,323 and a 1-year high of GBX 2,847. The stock has a market cap of £8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,645.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,667.21.

As one of Britain’s largest water companies, we supply fresh, clean drinking water to over nine million people across our region – around two billion litres every day. Once used, we collect, clean, and treat the water before safely returning it to the environment. We are one of only three listed water stocks in the UK, offering a valuable combination of reliable earnings, long-term asset growth, and inflation-linked dividends.

