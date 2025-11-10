Head-To-Head Comparison: Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS) vs. Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) and Surge Component (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Littelfuse has a beta of 1.5, indicating that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Surge Component has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Littelfuse and Surge Component’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Littelfuse 5.66% 9.89% 6.26% Surge Component 2.56% 4.49% 3.47%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Littelfuse $2.32 billion 2.61 $100.19 million $5.25 46.27 Surge Component $31.21 million 0.58 $830,000.00 $0.15 20.67

This table compares Littelfuse and Surge Component”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Littelfuse has higher revenue and earnings than Surge Component. Surge Component is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Littelfuse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Littelfuse and Surge Component, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Littelfuse 0 3 2 1 2.67 Surge Component 0 0 0 0 0.00

Littelfuse presently has a consensus target price of $292.50, indicating a potential upside of 20.40%. Given Littelfuse’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Littelfuse is more favorable than Surge Component.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

96.1% of Littelfuse shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of Littelfuse shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 53.0% of Surge Component shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Littelfuse beats Surge Component on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors. This segment serves industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related charging infrastructure, aerospace, power supplies, data centers, telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics markets. The Transportation segment provides blade, resettable, and high-current and high-voltage fuses, as well as battery cable protectors; fuses, switches, relays, circuit breakers, and power distribution modules; and sensor products. This segment serves heavy-duty truck, construction, agriculture, material handling, and marine. The Industrial segment offers industrial fuses, protection relays, contactors, transformers, residual current devices, ground fault circuit interrupters, residual current monitors, arc fault detection devices, and temperature sensors for use in renewable energy and energy storage systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, HVAC systems, industrial safety, non-residential construction, MRO, mining, and factory automation. It sells its products through distributors, direct sales force, and manufacturers' representatives. Littelfuse, Inc. was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Surge Component

Surge Components, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic products and components. It offers capacitors, which are electrical energy storage devices; and discrete semiconductor components, such as rectifiers, transistors, diodes, circuit protection devices, and audible components comprising audible transducers, Piezo buzzers, speakers, and microphones. The company also provides resonators, alarms, chimes, filters, and discriminators, as well as fuses, printed circuit boards, and switches. Its products are used in the electronic circuitry of various industries, including automotive, computer, communications, cellular telephones, consumer electronics, garage door openers, security equipment, audio equipment, telecom products, computer related products, power supply products, utility meters, and household appliances. The company sells its products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors through independent sales representatives or organizations in Canada, China, other Asian countries, South America, and Europe. Surge Components, Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Deer Park, New York.

