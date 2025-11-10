First Dallas Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. $NCLH

First Dallas Securities Inc. trimmed its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 101.7% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 142,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 4,294 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 2nd quarter valued at about $979,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 458,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,303,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 55,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 31,952 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, insider Jason Montague acquired 13,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.81 per share, with a total value of $252,054.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,054. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Harry Sommer bought 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.52 per share, with a total value of $463,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 720,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,347,882.56. The trade was a 3.59% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 49,035 shares of company stock worth $912,121. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $19.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.05, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.93. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.22. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.29.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 59.88% and a net margin of 7.52%. Norwegian Cruise Line has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.270-0.270 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.100-2.100 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCLH. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.74.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

