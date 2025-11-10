First Dallas Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in RH $RH

First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in RH in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 67.8% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of RH by 53.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in RH during the second quarter worth $38,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RH opened at $162.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $200.14 and its 200-day moving average is $201.16. RH has a 12-month low of $123.03 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.22 by ($0.29). RH had a negative return on equity of 113.58% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $899.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $906.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. RH has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that RH will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RH shares. Telsey Advisory Group lowered RH from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $390.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of RH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of RH in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.29.

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total value of $472,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,576.08. The trade was a 7.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

