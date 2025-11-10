Brokerages Set Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) PT at $53.33

Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.3333.

PRLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs by 249.4% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in Proto Labs by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Proto Labs by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the 1st quarter valued at about $584,000. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRLB opened at $48.95 on Monday. Proto Labs has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.82 and a 200-day moving average of $44.47.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $135.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.83 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 2.91%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Proto Labs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.300-0.380 EPS. Analysts expect that Proto Labs will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital manufacturer of custom parts in the United States and Europe. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional printing; and sheet metal fabrication products. It serves developers and engineers, who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end-markets.

