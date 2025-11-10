First Dallas Securities Inc. Purchases 2,752 Shares of Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its position in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,527 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 5.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,235,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,529,000 after buying an additional 117,964 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 11.4% during the first quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 1,806,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,784,000 after acquiring an additional 184,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,343,000 after acquiring an additional 350,397 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,047,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,424,000 after acquiring an additional 13,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Whirlpool during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,461,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Down 1.2%

WHR opened at $67.63 on Monday. Whirlpool Corporation has a 12 month low of $67.15 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.69 and a 200 day moving average of $85.67.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.68. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 19.49% and a negative net margin of 1.18%.The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Whirlpool has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -107.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Whirlpool from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $86.43.

Get Our Latest Report on Whirlpool

Whirlpool Profile

(Free Report)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.