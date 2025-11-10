First Dallas Securities Inc. Reduces Stake in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

First Dallas Securities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,041 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,562,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,094,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676,061 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in Duke Energy by 17,880.0% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,249,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,503 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,921,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,088,158,000 after purchasing an additional 418,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,656,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,055,087,000 after purchasing an additional 93,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,153,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,496,000 after buying an additional 152,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

DUK stock opened at $123.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $123.97 and a 200 day moving average of $120.82. The firm has a market cap of $96.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $105.20 and a twelve month high of $130.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Duke Energy from $131.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

