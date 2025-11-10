Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. reduced its position in Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land makes up about 9.7% of First Dallas Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. First Dallas Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land worth $24,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 21.3% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 42.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.27 per share, for a total transaction of $88,127.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 393,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,867,872. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Shares of Texas Pacific Land stock opened at $980.89 on Monday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a 1-year low of $845.56 and a 1-year high of $1,769.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $930.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,036.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.12.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.77 by ($0.50). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%.The business had revenue of $203.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Texas Pacific Land to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce”.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.