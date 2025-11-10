Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Shares Sold by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,705 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth $369,191,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,854,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,641 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Investors PTE Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $96,253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $237.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $267.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $246.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.31.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.86. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.05 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 6.06%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.64.

In other Micron Technology news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,047.45. The trade was a 34.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. The trade was a 36.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 397,256 shares of company stock worth $82,321,039 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

