220,720 Shares in American Public Education, Inc. $APEI Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 220,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,723,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Public Education by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 908,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after purchasing an additional 56,674 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 538,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,018,000 after buying an additional 21,079 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in American Public Education by 1.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 516,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 8,550 shares during the last quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 9.6% in the first quarter. Bastion Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,845,000 after buying an additional 42,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Public Education by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 297,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after acquiring an additional 55,708 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Public Education stock opened at $31.07 on Monday. American Public Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The company has a market cap of $561.34 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.13.

APEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital set a $38.00 target price on American Public Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on American Public Education from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Griffin Securities set a $37.00 price objective on American Public Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Public Education in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Public Education from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Public Education currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

