Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.59 Million Stock Holdings in Atlassian Corporation PLC $TEAM

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Corporation PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3,105.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,758 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 136,367 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $28,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in Atlassian by 90.7% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 447.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlassian by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Atlassian in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 94.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TEAM shares. Wall Street Zen raised Atlassian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Atlassian from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Atlassian from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.44.

TEAM stock opened at $157.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.29, a P/E/G ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Atlassian Corporation PLC has a 12 month low of $144.32 and a 12 month high of $326.00.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 3.38% and a negative return on equity of 7.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Atlassian has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Corporation PLC will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 7,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.66, for a total transaction of $1,246,788.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 283,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,131,189.30. This represents a 2.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Belsky bought 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $169.99 per share, for a total transaction of $250,905.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,445.03. The trade was a 48.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,497 shares of company stock valued at $742,375 and have sold 536,278 shares valued at $88,136,466. Company insiders own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

