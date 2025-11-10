Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF $SCHM

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 15,538 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 194.4% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 75,941 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 847,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,604 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $29.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.69 and a 200 day moving average of $28.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.41 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

