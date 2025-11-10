Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Wall Street Zen

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

HRMY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $54.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Biosciences from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Harmony Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

HRMY stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences has a 1-year low of $25.52 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business had revenue of $239.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its holdings in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 1,031.9% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 4,185.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Harmony Biosciences by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 34.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for patients with rare and other neurological diseases in the United States. The company offers WAKIX (pitolisant), a molecule with a novel mechanism of action for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

