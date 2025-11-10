Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF $SDOG

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Del Sette Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 317,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,474,000 after buying an additional 114,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 292,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,996,000 after acquiring an additional 48,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 28,785 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 242,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,065,000 after acquiring an additional 20,159 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,082,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $58.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.82. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $49.52 and a 52 week high of $61.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.29.

The ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Sector Dividend Dogs index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the five highest-yielding S&P 500 securities in each sector. SDOG was launched on Jun 29, 2012 and is managed by ALPS.

