Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE Shares Purchased by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 118,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,965,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE opened at $173.53 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.38 and a 1 year high of $176.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.