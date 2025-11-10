Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 4,508 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF $SPAB

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPAB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 911,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,287,000 after buying an additional 51,457 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 71,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,786 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 139,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPAB stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.70 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.55.

SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of the aggregate USD-denominated investment-grade bond market with at least one year to maturity. SPAB was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

