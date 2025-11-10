JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB Stock Position Lifted by Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,405 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of JPMorgan Municipal ETF worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JMUB stock opened at $50.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.77. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $47.95 and a 52 week high of $51.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.1214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 21st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

