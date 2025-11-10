Cypress Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF $IWF

Cypress Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,398 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 722,329.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 17,851,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,579,274,000 after buying an additional 17,848,756 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $424,812,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 311.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,285,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $464,289,000 after acquiring an additional 973,250 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36,009.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 494,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,629,000 after acquiring an additional 493,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,109,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,845,101,000 after purchasing an additional 208,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF opened at $471.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $434.25. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $308.67 and a 12 month high of $493.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

