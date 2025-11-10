BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,996 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the second quarter valued at $26,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 190.1% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 69.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

CTRA opened at $26.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.45. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $29.95.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $558.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens reduced their price target on Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.43.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

