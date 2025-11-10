BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Decreases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,833,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,151,000 after purchasing an additional 181,550 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,132,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,208,000 after buying an additional 557,610 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,716,000 after buying an additional 1,413,833 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,347,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,323,000 after acquiring an additional 112,271 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $299,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $274.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $290.67 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $193.09 and a 1 year high of $308.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.45.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.500-10.700 EPS. Analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 51.56%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

