Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI is Cypress Capital LLC’s Largest Position

Cypress Capital LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 13.2% of Cypress Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cypress Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $45,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 165.7% during the second quarter. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, HFM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. 28.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VTI opened at $330.09 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $236.42 and a twelve month high of $339.06. The firm has a market cap of $550.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $327.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.59.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

